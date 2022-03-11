Hannah Gadsby explains how her autism informs her comedy

After the global success of her comedy special, Gadsby tells "The View" how she opened up about her mental health struggles in her new memoir, "Ten Steps To Nanette."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live