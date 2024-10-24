Hasan Minhaj calls his mom live on 'The View'

Minhaj talks getting real on his beefs with therapy and dog owners in his new special, “Off With His Head.”

October 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live