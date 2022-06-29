How John Stamos' role in ‘Big Shot’ made him a better father

The actor tells "The View" about the joys of parenthood, explains how he honored Bob Saget in his series and shares what his son thinks of “Full House" 35 years after its debut.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live