Transcript for Jon Stewart shames Congress over 9/11 funds

nine eleven 11 Victim's Compensation Fund, which provides financial and for aid for first responders whose heroic efforts left them with life threatening health issues, is running out of money. And they're cutting funds probably up to about 70%. So former Daily Show host Jon Stewart made his emotional plea to Congress yesterday. Took a look behind me a filled room of nine eleven 11 1st responders and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress responded in five seconds. They did their jobs. Courage, grace, tenacity, humility. 18 years later, do yours wave. Been talking about this for quite some time? And why is it they can bond together to get lots of stuff? Kind of done what? No one can bond together to get this done. Make this fund until we don't have anybody else to, to to say for to help What is so I don't understand what the problem is. Bin is right. 18 years long time you knew this was comin. Yeah, he said something that I think might explain. Maybe he said, You know, people are saying this is a New York story says not in New York story, as he This is a quote from Jon Stewart, he said. When they attacked us on nine eleven 11 they they said Death to America. They didn't say death to Tribeca, which is kind of a funny line you know, on. And it's possible that the Congress doesn't care about New York as much as you know, they making it into a New York story. Like Barbara used to say, I live in Wyoming joy care, I think while makes care about what she used to use, not not about this bottle would say that all the time when we would pitch a story about, let's say, the bikes that would drive her crazy She would say, I live in Wyoming so I care about the bikes in New York and it's a similar thing. I'm trying to say here that they don't Maybe they just don't care about it because it's New York, I I don't know. But the facts of this are staggering and says that the victim's fund is set to run out of money, and it's announced in February that it would cut future payouts and half for some cases. As much as 70% of the people that Jon Stewart brought have cancer and other ailments that have only gotten worse. There was a man, I believe, that I had chemo over 60 times and the first responders on nine eleven 11. We they should be taking care of. I would say like any first responders, but extra because it's one of the most horrific terror attacks that have ever happened in our history. I will also say I grew up watching Jon Stewart every night. I where I think like most problem people in their thirties, you grew up watching politics. I watch the Daily Show every night after high school, at certain 14 up through college. I trust him in a way that I don't any other late night host, and I commend him for his commitment to this and for his emotion because it's valid. And when he's saying something like this, we as Americans should listen, and it is sad that it takes an entertainer. And by the way, Eric Swalwell was one of the people on the sub committee members who didn't attend because he's off running for president and I understand that. But I do think when you're talking about nine eleven 11 1st responders, more people should be showing up to that. What's more about funding? That thing is in 2020 the VCF is going to be forced to close its doors and not accept any new claims if it's not funded. And so you know this fun should be funding the claimants through their life time. So really one until no one Yes, we're talking about. I think it should be funded. Probably 2090. Stephen Notion like that you've got with your fingers on the thing. You This is some way, I think everybody Democrat, Independent, uh, conservative. Everybody think every American wants you to fund this way. We're talking the other day about that guy who didn't run into the school, remember? And how he's getting 96 years in prison. Possible agent, was he with dereliction of duty? This is the opposite of that's right. This is These are guys who did not do the dereliction of duty. They didn't and they paid the ultimate price. And the reason that a lot of claims something I was reading that some of the claims may not even be coming yet because sometimes it takes years for the long answers to Teo to appear so their claims that may not even be claimed yet for like, just just. But I do think that if the government is going to fail us once again, there is a way to use celebrity and money. Like you said, with people like Steven Yushin and billionaires, I think, uh, good faith would be if one of these billionaires, I mean, Jeff Bezos, whomever you could help out with this, we don't have to just rely on the government for this and these air. No, but that was it. And we shouldn't. But this should. We should do a better job. They should. The government should absolutely do a better job because there is no reason, because it it wasn't just New York that was Washington. And it was principally so here. And by the way, it's a $7,000,000,000 price tag. $7,000,000,000 to fund this. How much is the wall? The war? How much is the wall? That's different theme. Really embarrassing. Well, it is a little bit really in there. This is really embarrassing. I mean, this is not the same thing, but I was watching Chernobyl on HBO and they did not take care of the people on liners and people that I helped them. I don't want to be like that. We have to take care of the people who have saved us during our worst crisis. And it shouldn't be this complicated. Guys, we're all in agreement on that.

