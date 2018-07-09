Now Playing: Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday

Now Playing: Kavanaugh confirmation hearings begin with protest from Democrats

Now Playing: Former Trump campaign adviser sentenced in Russia probe

Now Playing: Kamala grills Kavanaugh: No laws governing men's bodies?

Now Playing: Former President Obama gives rousing speech while accepting ethics award

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: In defining speech, Obama takes shots at Trump

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Sept 7, 2018

Now Playing: Trump says he watched Obama's speech but 'fell asleep'

Now Playing: Obama on anonymous NYT op-ed: 'That's not how our democracy is supposed to work'

Now Playing: Obama blasts Republicans for failing to reign in Trump

Now Playing: Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Now Playing: President Trump sounds off at Michigan rally

Now Playing: President Trump slams Woodward book on Twitter

Now Playing: Kavanaugh declines answering questions about Trump comments

Now Playing: Obama urges Americans to vote, says consequences of not voting are 'dire'

Now Playing: Roger Stone associate appears before Mueller grand jury

Now Playing: Democrats release confidential emails at SCOTUS hearing

Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani says Trump won't answer obstruction questions

Now Playing: Kavanaugh grilled on abortion, Russia investigation