Transcript for Mario Lopez dishes on the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

First of all, I hear you just finished doing jujitsu, and you even practice with your "Saved by the bell" co-star mark Paul gossler sometimes. That's right. How did you get into that? You know, I've always loved martial arts and I groo -- grew up wrestling and boxing and I have two kids, and my son he's hyper and I wanted to get him into something. Respect, and self-defense, all great attributes obviously in life and so I got him into it, and once he got into it, I wanted to learn along with him. Now I love it. It's, like, physical chess, and we have a little breakfast club and get together here in the everybody's tested and works together. It's a very private deal and, you know, shoutout to grace baha, and it helps. I work out more for the sanity than the vanity. It helpse kind of destress, and now I have to shoot "All-access," my reality show, and "Saved by the bell." I have a full day ahead of me. I so agree about martial arts with kids. Both of myids studied martial arts and it does teach them respect and discipline, and it's just good all the way around, but Mario, fans are super excited that the gang is back together on the newly reimagined "Saved by the bell," but there's a new crop of kids now, and you say it's edgier this time around. How so? Well, sunny, you know, originally the show was a Saturday morning show for little kids, not even teens. So it was very innocent and obviously skewed young and it was Saturday morning. Now we're blessed with such an awesome show runner. The show runner for "30 rock" was a fan, and she was so awesome, and we talked about blending the nostalgia with this new group of kids that were really talented and given an updated hip, version and it has a cool new look, and socially conscious, and a diverse cast which I love. It's very topical, and I'm happy with the way it turned out. Hopefully people check it out and like it themselves. And speaking about the diversity, the new season also features a transgender actress in the popular cheerleader role which I think is just wonderful. As one of the producers, how important was it to you to make sure it was inclusive and our lgbtq community was represented? It's incredibly important to not only have a diverse cast, but to have a diverse range of issues and keep it topical, and like imentioned, be socially conscious, and we touch on a lot of those things. We're not hitting you over the head of it. At the end of the day, it's a sitcom and we want to be funny, but that actress you mentioned is incredibly talented and great, and all the kids are talented and bring a lot to the table. They made it very, very easy to work with. It's much -- much more relevant and current than the show back in the day, so I don't know if you even have to be a fan of back in the day. Obviously it would help, but I think you can joy it on its own merits. Mario, your co-star just said of all the cast members back in the day, you took the longest in hair and makeup. She's crazy. Now I think we all miss slater's mullet, but you say your look then was inspired by two stars in the '80s. Can you break that down for us? Who was it? First of all, she was joking when she said that because I'm literally, like, five minutes. I'll take a shower and be at work. I love her. She's great. It's funny because, you know, when you grow up, you lik all the action heroes of your time, right? At the time, it was melon, Stephen Segall, and they have this long hair, and right? Stallone. I had an unintentional mullet, and I would rock it on the show, but I have other jobse to be at, so I don't think they would necessarilyeeike me to incorporate that hair style. I'm not opposed to it though. I heard Stephen Segall even inspired your son's name. Is that true? My wife's Italian, and we wanted an Italian name, and her grandfather was Dominico, so we named him Dominic. When you are a kid, it's different. Absolutely. You L also have aifetime Christmas movie coming out called "Feliz navidad," about a father. Get it? Navidad? Navi-dad. And the widowed dad finds love again, and you come from a big family. A big Mexican family, and you have said it was important to you to include some Latin holiday traditions. Like what? You're exactly right. Like I said, I never want to hit you to every the head with a tortilla when I'm telling these stories. I think it's important to have these universal themes that everyone can relate to, but to have a little flavor in there, and to have a diverse-looking cast and celebrate different cultures is great. I play this single dad who is a widow, and lost his Christmas spirit, and his daughter sets up a dating profile to set him up and try to help him find love and it's heartwarming and we have some traditions and social security subliminal, the Latin cultures and scenes, but the way the songs are incorporated. I was happy with the way it turned out, and that's coming out Saturday on lifetime. It's part of their it's a wonderful lifetime. I'm a dad with E kids, and just lots of family. I love doing the Christmas and holiday movies. Mario, you and your family have been keeping pretty busy in quarantine doing tiktok dancing videos, and even though the baby is getting in -- even the baby is getting in on the action from what I can tell. I'm going to put you on the spot. Who is the best dancer? Oh, that's easy. That's my daughter, jia. She's in the front right there. The one -- She's 10 years old. She's the one that started this whole craze. She had heretic Tok account, and she started getting the family in on that. You know, my wife, we met there in New York on Broadway. She's an incredible dancer, and even my little boy sonny. His name is Santino, but I love those. I keep making tiktok videos, and, you know, that's been one of the I think pleasant joys during this time of covid. I've gotten to spend so much wonderful family time, and I've gotten to get creative on these different types of platforms. It's a great thing. Well, Mario Lopez. Thank you for coming. We always like seeing you, and "Saved by the bell" premieres next Wednesday on peacock.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.