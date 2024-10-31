Why Mark Cuban says Kamala Harris will be better for America's economy than Trump

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban joins "The View" to share why he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will win the 2024 election and his take on Harris' economic plan.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live