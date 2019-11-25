Transcript for Michael Bloomberg officially launches presidential campaign

Well, apparently it is now official. Billionaire business mogul and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg announced he's entering the presidential race with a $37 million media blitz. He's financing it all himself. Now fellow candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders accuse him of trying to buy his way in, but Joe Biden come on in, baby. I welcome you. Is that how he said it? I believe he did. I believe he said, come on up in here and see what's going on. People are saying -- why won't they challenge him? I think it's a great idea. Listen. I -- if people come in with great ideas and they have something to say, you should hear it. Right. Because you would be mad if somebody kept them out. So okay, you know, I don't know that he's got any better ideas than anybody else, but, you know, he feels he can do it. Let's see what you have to say. I want to hear from him though. I want to hear from him. I don't want it just to be commercials because, you know, that's like an insane thing to do, think you can become president by running commercials. Tell me. There's so much to say about him I think because we lived in New York and he was there for three -- what do you call it? Terms. Three terms. Seasons. He's a conservative and he's a social liberal. He's for climate change. He wants to fix that. He puts his money where his mouth is. That's true. He wants to get rid of the dangerous guns off the street even though he's a second amendment guy too. He stopped the city from smoking and destroying their health. He's good for health, the guy. I think Republicans would vote for him, but he has this also the other thing is he's a real billionaire, you know, whereas trump -- That's true. That's true, and a self-made billionaire. And the thing about trump that fascinates me is that he actually bankrupted a casino, one of the most impossible things to do. They say the house has the advantage. The house never loses. Only when trump is running the house. Yes, that's true. It's harder to run a casino than you think. I have friends that do that. It's a hard job. He also has -- He apologized for, and it seems like he would never do something like that again. Give him points for that. I think he has a charisma problem, and today we underestimate how much we care about that. We have been punching the numbers on how he can get to the nomination for a long time. They believe there's a pathway there. He has more money than trump. He has got the same ego as trump, and frankly I think he's more likely to beat trump than anyone else on that stage right now in my opinion. If it were up to the two of them, I think he has more of a shot than a Sanders. He's conservative. He's not. No offense. There are crazy things he has that are game over for me. But when I listen to Elizabeth Warren, and I was reading through his policy -- but to whoopi's point, if you listen to him, he's like the adult in the room. Do you think the climate change is the main thing Americans want? You say the green new deal. I'm not for that, but he's a very bigroponent for making changes. He's been an independent. He's a Democrat now. He's sort of been in every single party, but I agree with what everyone is saying because at this point it just seems to me though it's a little bit of a referendum on Biden who is still many polls the front-runner. It seems to me that Bloomberg is saying, I better get in the race because I don't think Biden is a viable enough candidate and I wonder really if America is feeling, you know, feeling the same way. I think that's the only reason that he would be getting into the race at this point. Well, yeah. He spent $37 million on TV ads which officially broke Hillary Clinton's record which was $33 million over the weekend, and by the way, that ad is fine. If you are going to spend that kind of money on an ad, I hope it's an ad that'll blow my mind away. It's fine. It looked like it could have been running ten years ago for esident. He didn't speak in it, did he? Yes, he did. It's fine. He's creating a lot of waves with democratic candidates like Bernie Sanders, the idea that you are going to kind of buy your way into the presidential race which was my huge problem with Tom Steyer. Bloomberg news is not going to investigate any democratic candidates. There's this big, I don't know, elephant in the room that there's a giant news organization he runs and owns that's going to be complicated for the journalists working at Bloomberg news. One more thing. I really don't like media picking candidates, and I think we have this, like, way and I say wee the proverbial all of media, that we choose our favorite, and Andrew yang only got six minutes and he's tied statistically with klobuchar, and Tulsi gabbard. People are getting less time on media because they aren't media favorites, and that's going to be a problem for me. Mike Bloomberg has crazy name recognition. He's getting media, and he hasn't done anything, when these people have been working really hard, I don't like it.

