Michael Douglas talks new documentary on democracy and the American dream

Douglas shares what inspired him to produce and narrate the new film that explores the root of American division, “America’s Burning,” and weighs in on Pres. Biden’s decision to stay in the 2024 race.

July 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live