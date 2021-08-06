Transcript for Obama on dangers of 'cancel culture'

Former president Obama just sat down for a wide ranging interview about some of the biggest issues dividing America right now. He gave his perspective about getting -- about putting so-called cancel culture in its proper context. Take a look. I think that a lot of the dangers of cancel culture and, you know, we're just going to be condemning people all the time, at least my daughters will acknowledge sometimes among their peer group or on college campuses you'll see folks going they have a pretty good sense of, look, we don't want -- we don't expect everybody to be perfect. We don't expect everybody to be politically correct all the time. We'll call out institutions or individuals if they are being cruel, if they're, you know, discriminating against people. We do want to raise awareness. Ana, where did you stand on the whole concept of what they're calling cancel culture? I don't like the term. Let's begin with that. I think that people cherry pick that term. If you are coming after something that I agree with, then I call it cancel culture. If you are coming for something that I disagree with, then I call it accountability. I think people use that term a little loosely. President Obama is right. Barack Obama is right. There's a balance. Some people can go overboard. There's also such a thing as responsibility, consequences and accountability. We have the right to condemn, use or pocket books, protests, protest anyway we want against people we think are being cruel. If there's a woman selling stars of David, you know, minimizing the holocaust in Nashville, Tennessee in her hat store like there was a woman doing, mocked the star of David and put not vaccinated, it is my right to say, lady, this is wrong and we should be boycotting you. I think there is a balance. He strikes a balance. He recognizes that, yes, you can go overboard. There's also such a thing as accountability. Sunny, do you think cancel culture has become a catch-all term that people weaponized in some cases? Oh, I think there's no question about it. Cancel culture, that term, has been used repeatedly on the right to sort of absolve people of bad behavior. You know, it used to be political correctness. Now that term has been morphed and weaponized into cancel culture. When people are doing things that are wholly inappropriate, they're saying I'm the victim. I'm being canceled. That's not accurate. I agree with Ana. This term cancel culture, because it's being weaponized it shouldn't be cancel culture. It should be consequence culture. There are consequences to discriminatory behavior. There are consequences to behavior that's unacceptable. People have to take responsibility for that type of behavior. With this sort of social media activism, people are picking and choosing things to be faux outraged by and then playing the victim. It's just really sad that people are taking things out of context many times and using this to somehow be activists. That's not what real activism is about. President Obama addressed that as well. I think that's a word to the wise, no question about it. Meghan, is this a big problem as some people are making it out to be or do you think people have to sort of figure out what they actually mean when they say cancel culture? I echo what everyone has said so far. I think that you have to take everything case by case. We said this during the me too movement. We can say it about cancel culture now. There's a difference between Harvey Weinstein and -- I don't know an example of someone accused of anything that didn't have merit. I think president Obama became president because he understood his Progressive part of the party, he understood the moderates. He understood his whole party. He's not a vein person in terms of the squad and AOC. He sees the oppression of free speech, which is where the right comes into play. I believe in cancel culture. I believe in accountability culture. I agree with Ana there are certain products I wouldn't support. I used to be against boycotting. Now I'm for it. If a woman is wearing a star of did in a gross and disgusting way mocking getting a vaccine -- I think there's a concern with the way college campuses are run and you hear comedians all over the place like Jerry seinfeld and Bill Maher saying they won't do college campuses. There's not enough money on Earth to get me to go to college campuses and get yelled at. I think there are places we're not open to hear the other side. I think all of us who are fans of the first amendment should be opposed to free speech and I think that's more what he was talking about. I agree. Sara, do you agree with Obama's take on cancel culture? Absolutely. It includes nuance which is hard to ascertain when you hand it over to the greater public. People understand things when they're black and white. The part I have issues with sometimes is when there's a knee-jerk reaction. When there maybe hasn't been a crime committed like the usc professor who was teaching mandarin and a word sounding like a racial slur in English. He had to sit out until they investigated and finally realized he had done nothing wrong. That bothers me. Also when the crime doesn't fit the punishment. The enjoyment of the mob canceling, hating, you'll never live again, that almost becomes self-fulfilling for some of the anger you see online. No one checks in after the outrage. Sometimes there's been a damning moment and that person wears it as a label, a scarlet label and we don't go back when maybe things were proven falsely. You have to draw your own lines in the sand. By that I mean, I don't expect victims of moments or causes to explain it to everyone. When you're an ally to a cause and it's not directed at you, you can take those moments to teach people why it was wrong. I had an incident with someone I knew and worked with -- it was an issue of gay people having kids. I firmly believe that's a beautiful thing. I tried to take that moment to really inform, educate. I might not have changed her heart or her mind. Coming at a bat wielding like you're an awful person wasn't going to change anything. I think as long as we allow for redemption when we can and allow people to go, it's not where they start, but where they finish, I think calling out and accountability is absolutely imperative. As we go to break, I'm going to say, you know, I really -- I'm heartened to hear that people what cancel culture to have a seriously of beats. The 1619 project talks about a time in America and race in America and it's much more complicated that I make it right now. I'm seeing a lot of people trying to keep it from being taught in school. I'm seeing people trying to stop teaching things that you -- not you -- but that people don't seem to believe or they're not sure that's what children should learn. I'm seeing a lot of that. That kind of freaks me out because I don't think you can cancel history and history as it actually took place through the eyes of someone else. I think it's really important to make sure that we are talking about, you know, having the right to hear other opinions and why someone disagrees with it and not shove it away because you don't agree with it. I'm seeing a lot of that. That kind of freaks me out, but that's me.

