Queen Latifah shares story of discovering Dolly Parton is a fan of ‘The Equalizer’

The actress talks to "The View" about being honored at Variety's 2022 Power of Women, breaking ground on a project in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey, and her show getting renewed.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live