Transcript for Rob Lowe opens up about Demi Moore

Do you know how many days I wish "The west wing" cast was in the white house right now? I loved that show. I heard something as I was about to come out here that there is someone on this panel who has never seen "The west wing". Is this true? Okay. There's the thing. There's allegedly a character based on my dad and I'm the one watching six hours of cable news on the weekend, because I grew up with it so I can only take so much politics. I will watch it if you would I would. Almost every single. Soed of "Parks and rec". Does that count? It's a fantastic show. Thanks. I have to give one more shoutout to him. "Beyond the Kand law bra," hilarious. That might be one of my favorite things I have ever done. He was so funny. Played a plastic surgeon. With a really bad facelift, and when I get to play characters, it's really fun for me. You were the funniest. I want to ask about your new character. You're still busy because you have a new project called "9-1-1: Lone star." Ryan Murphy and I are producing it together. You star as a complicated new York City firefighter, and you move to Texas to Austin. That's right. How did you train for this role? It was great. I love playing real life heroes. Yeah. I really do love that, and so I spent a lot of time with the LAFD. The city I live in, Santa Barbara had horrible wildfires a few years ago, so I had a lot of the guys camping and staging at our property. Do you have the clip of me going down the fire pole really slowly? In the show, I'll go down faster. That's the slowest -- look how slow that is. That's not good. That's not what you want there your firefighter. It's hard. It takes awhile. It is hard. You have to be in great shape. Yes. And the show is going to be fantastic. I have got LIV Tyler joining me. We're going to have a blast. I'm going to out myself. I haven't seen "The west wing" either. Maybe we can watch it together. You guys. I'm sorry. It's an Ainsley Hayes thing going on. If you need some levity and enjoyment in politics, just watch it. The executive producer keeps telling me I have to watch it. Brian's freaking out that you are here. I have seen almost everything else you have done. I love "About last night" actually. I love that. It's one of my favorites. Thank you, thank you. You were part of the brat pack, right? In the '80s, you starred with demi Moore in of course, "St. Elmo's fire," and she has a new memoir out about struggling with addiction at the time you were working together. She's the first person I ever knew who got sober. She was a huge inspiration to me because it was the '80s. We were all doing our thing. Yeah. I just remember thinking, whoa. If that girl can get sober, anybody can, you know? I have been sober now 28 -- 29 years. 29 years. Thank you. Everybody has that person in their life where they go, oh. That's a great example. You said you loved rehab. What did you love about it? I loved rehab. Why? Why? I have never heard anyone say that. I loved it. Loved it because I knew that I needed answers that I didn't have. Uh-huh. I learned them there. I was always a pleasure to have in class anyway. Oh, of course. It was like going to school to learn how to live your life with tools that nobody ever taught me. Give us one tool. Can you remember one? There were so many. Here's a great one I learned. Never compare your insides to someone else's outsides. You never know what's going I spent a lot of time thinking, should I be doing this? That person is doing that. Compare and contrast. Oh, the competitive thing in the business is very strong. Yeah, that's right. Yes, and also just -- I mean, it changed my life. I have great empathy and people who can do it themselves. You have a new show called "Stories I only tell my friends: Live." I do. It's been such a fun tour and I love doing it. It's sort of like a standup, and it's stories. It's funny, right? You do it in Vegas. Is that true? I have done it in Vegas twice. I'm coming back to Vegas, doing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.