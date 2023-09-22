Sean Penn shares experience working with President Zelenskyy on Ukraine war documentary

The actor and humanitarian says his film “Superpower” was initially intended to document Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s rise from actor to president.

September 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live