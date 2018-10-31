Transcript for Twins Nikki and Brie Bella discuss WWE's first all-female pay-per-view event

Now we have to get to our next guest because I'm personally so excited these two ladies are here. They are butt-kicking WWE superstars who bring the pain in the ring and bring the drama on their two hit reality shows "Total divas" and "Total Bellas." Please welcome Nicki and brie Bella. ??? ??? ??? You guys all look amazing. So do you. I'm so excited you guys are here. I feel like I know you even though I don't. We're all from Arizona. Brie, you and I used the same wedding planning. That's nuts. We both got married at show stoppers. We have a mutual friend, Dolph Ziegler, WWE. I love you guys. I watch your show all the time and I'm just so excited you're here. Thank you. You're dressed obviously like superheroes. Wonder woman and super girl -- or super woman? Girl. I like to sound youthful. There are people and kids who dress up like you all the time and I think we actually have pictures because they see you as real-life superheroes. Aw. How does it make you feel to know that you've inspired so many little girls? I mean, it feels surreal. It's like, it's amazing to see that and just know that the people you inspire and what we do inside the ring and outside the ring, I mean, it truly is amazing. It kind of puts you in check that you're a role model when you see all these little girls dressing up like you and it just makes you want to continue on to be that role model. You certainly are. Thank you. As Meghan said, you star on and produce two reality shows, and these shows really give people a behind the scenes look at the WWE. How has it changed the perception of how people used to think about them? I think people finally saw how hard the women worked. I think they were like, these women balance their career lives and home lives. Some are moms like I'm a new mom, and then you're going out in the ring and kicking butt and I think it really inspired a lot of mainstream people to be like, whoa, wait a second, these women wrestlers, I need to find out more about them. This weekend, for the first time ever, ever, ever, WWE all women pay per view had an event. And apparently it was off the charts. It was off the charts. So tell me why this is important. Why is it important for you all to be part of this, and why is it important for women to know about what y'all do at the WWE? It's important because for us women just like the movement that's been going around worldwide for women, I think for the past few years, you know, whether it was in sports or in business, us women at WWE wanted to be equal too. We were fighting for equality and we didn't have that. And so this pay per view evolution marked that for us women, that we were finally equal to the men, that we are considered a WWE superstar just like them, that we deserve to be the headline or sell out an event and that's what we did. Our women sold out. Yeah, we worked so hard, like brie and I have been with WWE for 12 years and I think of the women before us and the women after us and we all have the sweat, blood and tears and worked for this day. For me it was like the biggest achievement I've ever done in my career. Do you think it surprised the WWE? Oh, my gosh, yeah. It was like a big -- it was like, boom, it was done. Yes. I think you're going to see more of these all women events. Ronda Rousey recently joined the WWE as you guys know. What habit been like, windowing with her because I know you guys have a history and go back. Totally. I guess because I worked with her -- you were by my side. I got thrown by her, I did. Rowdy Rhonda. Yeah. Rhonda is so fierce and strong and what I find so amazing is she's so soft and sweet too when you get to know her as a person. Oh, my gosh. Yes, for me it was my biggest challenge in my career because I've worked with women who I've trained with or have learned what I've learned growing up in this industry. She came from ufc, from mma, so it was a challenge for me to kind of learn -- I don't know how to fht like that but kind of try and challenge myself to go against this olympic athlete. Not only that, we were the headline so we had to work even harder to sell our story and get that sellout or evolution. Never forget, baby. Yeah. You know, just like Rhonda, she's learned a whole new language physically. You guys have done the same thing. Yeah. So you can be equals also with the fine athletes that are out there. Never think that you can't. Hell yeah, you can. I can't but you can. We could get you in the ring. You know what, as soon as y'all started with the ah, I'd be like, okay. You know, I'll just lay down. You could put the whoop on people. I can, yes. Both of you share so much about your personal lives on your reality show "Total Bellas." By the way, thank you for continuing to live in Phoenix. I love that you stay home in your roots because that's my home. Is it ever hard for you to be so vulnerable and share so much, because I know stuff with your husband, you recently had a child. Is it hard for you to share it? I think so. I think there's moments that you just want to be alone and to yourself and break down and cry, but at the same time my sister and I are like, we signed up for a reality television show. The one thing we're going to allow is to be a completely open book. Through the ups and downs we're going to let people see that. There's people out there watching feeling the same thing as a mom, like being insecure in your new body and trying to find that confidence in what your identity is. Even though it was hard to show a lot of that on television, I know there are a lot of other new moms being like, yes, brie, I'm right there with you. Cheers with our wine. Yes. I'm so excited you guys came. Keep kicking ass and taking names. I'm such fans. Congratulations on all your success and continued. Our thanks to Nikki and brie Bella. "Total divas" airs Wednesday nights on E!. The new season of "Total Bellas" starts right after the new year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.