Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg not hosting the Oscars despite internet theory

So whoopi is still out. Whoopi is still out. She's not feeling well, and there are all these conspiracy theories on the internet that she's not really sick, she's secretly preparing to host the oscars. I wish. That's going . That's a good theory. I just heard it. Let me just set the record straight right now, okay? Whoopi is on maternity leave. I'm sorry. It was a miracle. She hid that so well. That is not what I heard. I heard she went into a cloistered convent. She's actually recovering from pneumonia. That's what she had. It's a serious thing. I don't think she's going to be able to host the Oscar and I'm sure she's very disappointed. She's not even well enough to host this show right now much less the oscars. I saw her last night and she's very funny still a we had big laughs. She's getting there. She's on the mend, so we miss you, whoopi -- what? How's her kid? The kid? Her The pregnancy is going well. She's showing a little bit not much. Really quick, this conspiracy theory started because Peter net said never start an actual conspiracy theory. Turns out getting stoned and watching "The view" is productive. They told me we had the tweet up.

