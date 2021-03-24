Now Playing: William Shatner explores alien mysteries

Now Playing: Ciara and Vanessa Bryant’s daughters play the toddler challenge

Now Playing: March Madness during a pandemic

Now Playing: Inspirational poet Cleo Wade talks new children’s book

Now Playing: Telling incredible stories of America’s most beloved works

Now Playing: Remembering rap legend Nipsey Hussle

Now Playing: Andy Cohen discusses new series ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’

Now Playing: Demi Lovato opens up about overdose in new docu-series

Now Playing: 'Soul of a Nation' celebrates joy in the Black community

Now Playing: Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy team up for new special

Now Playing: Jessica Simpson talks about her memoir, reminisces about her 1st hit song

Now Playing: Demi Lovato talks about her overdose in new exclusive documentary clips

Now Playing: Courtney B. Vance on playing Aretha Franklin’s father

Now Playing: Cynthia Erivo and Courtney B. Vance discuss their roles in ‘Genius: Aretha’

Now Playing: Our favorite Reese Witherspoon moments for her birthday

Now Playing: Justin Bieber performs his new hit, 'Hold On'

Now Playing: 1st look at cover of Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s book, ‘Better Together’

Now Playing: Stars of FX's 'Breeders' talk about new show

Now Playing: Rumors of NC-17 version of Mrs. Doubtfire