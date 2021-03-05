The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

More
“Most of us say, I would never confess to something I didn't do - but, people would be surprised.” The new heart-pounding David Muir Reporting event special airs Friday night at 9|8c on ABC.
2:20 | 05/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"“Most of us say, I would never confess to something I didn't do - but, people would be surprised.” The new heart-pounding David Muir Reporting event special airs Friday night at 9|8c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77466337","title":"The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/2020-event-special-airs-friday-98c-abc-77466337"}