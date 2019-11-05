Transcript for After 22 years, Darlie Routier remains on death row for son's murder: Part 11

Darlie has been on death row for 22 years, and she still does not have an execution date. Because of additional DNA testing that the courts granted for her, the appeal process is still under way. Over the last two decades, we've put thousands of hours into this case. But, representing Darlie long ago changed from something I had to do, to something that I wanted to do. Darlie's innocent, and we want to show definitively why the evidence the state used against her is bogus and that there is additional information that the defense team did not develop that could warrant a new trial. The fact that they're even able to get this new testing is a huge win for the defense. And if the results come back in a way that is favorable for the defense, that is by far their best shot of getting a new trial. But in the meantime, she just waits. Darlie and I got divorced in 2011. When she looked at me, she saw Devon. Because he looked just like me. And when I see her, all I saw was pain. A lot of people think that because I divorced Darlie, that I don't believe in her anymore, and that's far from the truth. Darlie is 100% innocent. She always has been, and she always will be. I didn't divorce Darlie because I felt that she was guilty. I divorced Darlie so that I could move on. But, I love Darlie. She's the mother of my children. I'll always love her. I have a picture back in my cell that's one of my favorite pictures, and it's of me and Devon and Damon -- on the beach, building sand castles. And in this particular picture, I had leaned over and kissed Devon. It's a good memory. Even if my name is cleared and I'm exonerated, there's no winning for me because nobody can give me Devon and Damon back.

