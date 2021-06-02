Transcript for Anna Nicole Smith dies in Florida at 39: Part 9

death is not yet confirmed. They're calling the death of her son suspicious. Anna Nicole is completely devastated by the loss of her son, Daniel. There's kind of a bright spot. Bahamians have a very big heart. Very friendly. So Anna had a whole support group, and that worked out very well. She befriends a local bahamian couple, Brigitte neven and Eric king Gibson. He's a local musician and celebrity. And we would take people out fishing. Then one day, a guy came and said, why don't you take Anna Nicole fishing? And so that's how I met Anna Nicole. And so from then on, then she decided to call king Eric daddy and called me mummy. And then they were just part of the family. I think she kind of looked at Brigitte kind of like a motherly-type figure because she was calming and spiritual. She was attracted to families. Where there was a family. Because she didn't have that. Anna adores this couple and she loves being on the open sea, far away from the Paparazzi. She just loved to be on the boat. She was totally different. She was just like being free. She stops talking about wanting to die and starts thinking about the future. She actually books a modeling gig and looks into buying a boat. Howard finds a boat for them to buy in Florida. So he and Anna go to pick it up. Their friends, Brigitte and king Eric will help them drive it back to the Bahamas. So Anna Nicole Smith leaves the Bahamas with a whole entourage -- Howard K. Stern, her bodyguard, and Dr. Eroshevich. They leave the baby with the nanny. Before she leaves the Bahamas, Anna get a shot of hgh and b-12 on her left side. She's been doing this for a while to maintain her weight. On the plane, her left si starts to hurt. By the time she gets to the hotel, she's starting to feel really sick. She has a fever of 105. 105 fever for an adult is deadly. Everyone in the entourage, they're all telling her she should go to the hospital. And Anna says no, she's not going to the hospital. And here's the thing -- they actually listen to her. The fact that someone didn't take her to the hospital was really no surprise to me because she was scared the press would find out she was there and then turn it into some big headline and she didn't want any of that. Over the next few days, Anna is pretty sick. She's not eating, she's sleeping a lot, and the people with her start to notice some strange smell coming from her. She did show me that the side of her body was infected. It looked infected. It was different colors and it was swollen. On the third day, Howard finds her in a confused state sitting in the empty bathtub. That night, Dr. Eroshevich tells Anna she's got to get back to L.A., but Anna doesn't want her to go. She was begging her to stay. She was saying that she didn't know if she could make it. The morning of February 8th, Anna Nicole is very weak. At around noon, Howard K. Stern decides he's going to keep his appointment to see the boat, even though Anna's too sick to go with him. Tas and Brigitte stays with her. After about an hour, tas goes into where Anna Nicole is. She calls her husband, big Moe, Anna's bodyguard. Well, Brigitte hears this conversation and she's excited. She thinks her friend is finally awake and they can visit. I walked over and I realized there was something wrong with Anna. She looked like she was sleeping, but I realized that she wasn't breathing. There was no chest movement and then it all exploded. So Brigitte tells tas to call 911. What happens next is unbelievable. Tas doesn't call 911. She calls Moe. Moe doesn't call 911, he calls Howard. And Howard doesn't call 911. 38 minutes go by before anyone calls 911. All the while, tas is desperately trying to resuscitate Anna. Finally, Moe arrives at the hotel, and once he gets there, he calls 911. Hello, fire-rescue. Hi, this is Seminole police. If you could please stopped to the hard rock, room 604. It's going to be response of a white female, and he's not response event and not breathing. She's actually Anna Nicole Smith. We arrived on scene and the paramedics went to work on the subject. And I tried to find out what exactly happened prior to her being found unconscious. And then Howard shows up and Howard went into just a total frenzy. He was pacing. He told me he was calling the doctor in California. Howard is calling Dr. Eroshevich, who confirms that Anna was on ten different medications, all of which eroshevich prescribed, and some were not written in Anna's name. Meanwhile, the paramedics are still working on Anna. I just started screaming her name. I asked her, I said, baby girl, if you got anything in you, please come back. Dannielynn needs you. I said, forget it. I need you. We all need you. And I could feel her energy, like, giving me a hug. And then she was gone. And I knew she wouldn't be back. After we had done everything we could there, we transported her to memorial regional hospital. When the ambulance gets to memorial regional hospital, there is a full-on media blitz, cameras rolling everywhere. We are waiting to hear some word during a press conference, we're told that press conference might not happen. It was quite a scene. My guys were being filmed as they were taking the subject out of the rescue truck and Wheeling her into the emergency room. At 2:49 this afternoon, we were advised by hospital personnel that Anna Nicole Smith had died. Anna Nicole Smith is pronounced dead at 2:49 P.M. It's just confirmed that Anna Nicole Smith has died. She collapsed in a Florida hotel. She was 39 years old. It takes months before the police investigation is finished. The question of why no one called 911 sooner is never fully answered. And when the autopsy is released, it is shocking.

