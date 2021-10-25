Authorities launch investigation into 'Rust' shooting accident: Part 5

Investigators named armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls as having handled or inspected the firearm prior to the shooting. Both deny wrongdoing.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live