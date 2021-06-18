‘Backstreet Boys’ member remembers working as cast member at Walt Disney World

For a &ldquo;20/20&rdquo; special celebrating Walt Disney World&rsquo;s 50th year, Kevin Richardson describes what it was like guiding theme park guests on the &lsquo;Studio Backlot Tour&rsquo; attraction.

