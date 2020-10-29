Transcript for California couple on aftermath of 1978 attack by ‘Golden State Killer’

They were talking and kept it going here. I just want to put an Obama. That was so we're gonna get through this. We're gonna get back to normal. And you don't ever really. Really make it to normal. It was tough. Laughter and and I assume we're gonna get through it. Her home. Never felt same again. Every surface that you could think was covered in. Fingerprint dust it just looked like a smoke bomb had been sent off in our house. It was contaminated and ruined crass.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.