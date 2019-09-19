Transcript for The day 18-year-old Mandy Stavik vanished

Being Mandy left her home on the day after Thanksgiving in 1989. She wanted to get in Iran it was kind of in the late afternoon she had a daily route that she used to jog. It took her down the road that her house goes on on strand ground down to the next act prep her and actor. And you can. She went with their dog tyra. German shepherd. It's an old dog. But it was it was very protective but they had. I normally well what's her I rode my bike she round on the dog pound of the long after us. But. That last marring that she disappeared I didn't go with her as my sister mr. aaron's fell. Way kick myself. Small and would she didn't come back when she should have come back and then the dog came back without her. I was panicky. First person I called was her boyfriend. More owners worried that. Man is missing and I got word yeah. Dog came home alone. After about two hours and they suspected something terrible happened to. It was so one usual what people struggling can immediately. As the minutes. And hours passed you can't do. You can't believe anything other than something bad has happened as a quick ultimately X. I called the sheriff Mike called everybody else I think. And I had everybody or a new out searching for her but. Yeah.

