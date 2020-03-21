DNA tests shows 3 of 4 Bear Brook victims related, 'Lisa' ID'd: Part 6

Genetic genealogy led investigators to "Lisa's" biological grandfather, who said he last saw his granddaughter with her mom and boyfriend "Bob Evans," who police soon identified as Curtis Kimball.
8:53 | 03/21/20

Transcript for DNA tests shows 3 of 4 Bear Brook victims related, 'Lisa' ID'd: Part 6

