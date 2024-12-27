Survivors of Azerbaijan Airlines plane share their stories

Survivors of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight, which crashed on Christmas in Kazakhstan, are coming forward. The U.S. says there are indications Russian air defense systems may have shot down the plane.

December 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live