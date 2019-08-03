Transcript for Doctor in alleged murder-for-hire case freed from prison after conviction overturned

That's when all of us think this case is finished the seven Court of Appeals in Amarillo overturns the conviction he. Starts with a clean slate he's presumed innocent so we start of scripts. This convicted man is now out of prison his bond reduced from ten million to two day she was thrilled he was really delighted and hopes to. Finally achieve his vindication. He's in good spirits are high. He got to see his grandson for the first. He wears an ankle monitor they keep an option and he honestly don't know where he's going in what he's doing he can go all around. Amarillo indeed to easily activities. They had a rush to judgment on my. Train. Do try the find justice not justice conviction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.