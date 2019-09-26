Transcript for Eyewitnesses recall tiger incident that ended ‘Siegfried & Roy’ Vegas show

It's the 8 o'clock show and everybody is expecting the usual dazzling performance. The crowd is filing and it's about 15100 people. And among them are Andrew Cushman and Paul. We got into the show I I'd say fifteen minutes before it started sat down and we were dead center right fine on the stage. We knew we had good seats we and now in the best seats in the place. This is dangerous you can't Google it's possible way because there urged hikers that are. 120 feet away from you on stage and Iceland they just let them because they can touch psalm. Wrote it so there's actors and actresses everywhere. The animals everywhere. 45 minute live show. The lights go off and there's a spotlight on Roy Horn. He just walks out just the tiger. And he introduced attire and men of Troy can produce through. Month to coordinate those who thinks what he could 150000. Times. For some reason this time. Manager girl comes out he misses his mark on the stage. Now there's a lot of disagreement as to what happened next and why. And there is to hate the incident but the hotel has steadfastly refused to release it. The one thing that is clear is that that night changed Siegfried in gluing four hour news. What happened was the animal confused Bob Corker confused. It is situation where tiger is confused. As to what he's being. That particular night something was different in mark of course brain dead and said. And not tonight. And Roy didn't happen they had which is at the secondary command to a bay and the animal reached upward its mouth and took Roy's hand and pushed it away. That tiger reached around and write a grant this right past views on. And I immediately thought even imagine that I. Yeah. Big time in their biggest pay. This smacked that it. And once the music abruptly stopped. Kind of got quiet at that point. I sensed something was wrong. Roy knew that this was completely. Off script this way it's. Roy knows which owns dude you distract the tiger. So we took the microphones operative. He hit him in the side of the head release released. Which you could hear because a microphone was on over the PA system. The sound was just so my house pout pout path. At some point tiger to decide he wants to listen to this person and at that point Roy fell over the right front Paul applauds corps on his back. Hello listen he fell on stage. King didn't know who was resolved by calling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.