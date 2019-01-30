Transcript for Family members of BTK victims remember hearing details of murders

When rader described in court how he killed my family it was the first time I'd ever her. How they die. When he said that personal my mom's last words were may god forgive you for that it was late breaking my heart and can I just. I cannot believe that my mama so beautiful and gracious and such a traumatic moment. The detectives had tried to prepare us for what we might hear. In the courtroom and I think I couldn't. Keep it together. I just broke down and leave Tenet plan where came home. Agents from. Community car. I'm sitting at this ask. I'm listening behind me to all Pamela Eakes crying when he's thumbing through all of these murders he committed now what but she liked. Then mentioned sexual fantasies. That looks after she was. It was Har Paul. That he's pleased that judge you Dennis hill raiser. Guilty of murder in the first degree. The case is over except for the sentencing. Nancy's death going to deep wound. That never ever heal the pain and suffering eighties is our family room lost lives or is it Tuesday. In the sense here there's too much for that and surely Brian moment. If you lot six minutes of the best written. It's texting me who you watched just days for the last 5300. Point six days I have wondered what it would be like to confront the walking cesspool. The tip my mother's precious life I spent. Months won't comment victim impact statement moments. I just couldn't morning if my focus were hatred. I would stare you down and call you a demon from hell who defile this court the very excited it's cancerous presence. If I embrace bitterness. I would remind you that you are nothing but a despicable child murdering cowardly impacting unit to her for masquerading as a human. B are scared him a hard time he gave him. After that he was allowed to. Make a statement in what they called mitigation. So he gets up and I don't know if he misunderstood the wording or what because I think he thought he was getting off work. Thanks. Can't believe the people themselves. You have to appreciate at least one they've done all I hope governance is people. Blessings right now police of the bills apologize for them. Whole families walk down. Al-Qaeda turned around and walk capital. There's mediation and more beyond those. Peter long time so I do we show those people look at. She's thinking everybody like the police. He was thinking people yeah it's released her album and then he basically said playing my family were ponds and his game. And social contacts conscious social contact Brett.

