-
Now Playing: DOJ investigates 2017 incident between Derek Chauvin and a Black teen
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis police investigating another Chauvin incident
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s loved ones treasure his memory: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Experts at Chauvin’s trial testify about how George Floyd might have died: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Daunte Wright killed by police in Minneapolis area amid Derek Chauvin trial: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Bystanders deliver powerful, emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin stands trial for George Floyd’s murder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Outrage over George Floyd’s death cascades onto streets across US: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Bystanders plead with and try to stop officers from holding down George Floyd: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin worked security at the same club that employed George Floyd: Part 3
-
Now Playing: George Floyd goes to Minneapolis to get sober, build a better life: Part 2
-
Now Playing: George Floyd has big dreams of leaving tough Texas neighborhood: Part 1
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s daughter on keeping his memory alive
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s friends and family remember him: ‘He was a protector’
-
Now Playing: Mark Winger implicated in murder-for-hire plot from behind bars: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Mark Winger found guilty of 1995 murders of his wife, livery driver: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Mark Winger goes to trial for 1995 murders: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Mark Winger arrested for murders of wife and livery driver: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Donnah Winger, Roger Harrington murder case reopens: Part 7