Transcript for Heather Robinson was illegally adopted by the brother of her mother's killer: Part 8

What were your first memories of uncle John? I don't really remember the younger years. I just remember the feelings. He always gave me this really weird, off-putting feeling in the pit of my stomach. It's like walking down a dark alley in the middle of the night while you know someone is behind you, approaching you closer and closer. So you felt like there was evil there, even when you didn't know that word. Mm-hmm. You just felt that dread drop into your stomach. Johnson county prosecutor Paul Morrison says the midwest family who thought they legally adopted this little girl Tiffany stasi was duped, allegedly by John E. Robinson. So how long had you been trying to have kids? We'd been trying for at least five years. It just didn't work out. So we started looking at adoptions. They kind of let it known in their family that "Hey, you know, we're looking to adopt a child." Robinson basically told them, "You know, hey, I know a lawyer that does adoption work. I think I can help you out with that." This is where Robinson brought you. Your mom made a couple of phone calls from here. And made mention that she was signing papers. And that was the last that anybody ever heard about your mother or you. The last time that police believe Lisa stasi was alive was going to the rodeway inn. And at that time Heather was Tiffany and she was just four months old. She was a baby. And the police believe that Heather may have been there when her mother was killed. No one knows exactly what happened, obviously, in that hotel room. But it's highly likely that you were right there in that room when John murdered your mother. If not murdered, at least taken from her. No one seems to know the details of what actually happened. I probably witnessed her murder. Mom was probably bludgeoned to death literally the day that kid's handed over to don. He contacts his brother and says he knows of a woman who had killed herself in a hotel room as part of his connections. This baby's available, so come down. Literally that next day, his brother and wife come into town. And there's John Robinson, without Lisa stasi of course, with that baby. There's a family picture that was taken that day of him with a big grin on his face, bouncing that baby on his knee, with all the other family members. I still remember that picture. On the day he brought you there with your folks in it, and you're bouncing on his knee. Mm-hmm. You know, every time I look at that picture I'm thinking, "What's he thinking? Was it an hour before he killed your mom? Was it four hours before? Was it the day before?" And there he is, grinning like a Cheshire cat for that picture, you know? Yup. Of course, they never met the lawyer. But he had the paperwork. And they signed it. As far as the actual adoption papers, that looked as far as we knew, perfectly legal. He told his brother that it would be several thousand dollars and quote-unquote adoption fees and provided a bunch of phonied-up paperwork to him, including a certificate of adoption from the probate court, from Johnson county court. So for $5,500, he has just made the mother disappear and handed the child off to his brother, who has no concept of what's going on or anything John has done. My brother was an excellent forger. He was an artist when he was young. He still is an artist. We were all really a little skeptical and wondering about, what's the brother's role in this? And we looked at him more. And I think that became pretty obvious that his brother was just another victim of all this. It's our belief that this adoptive family had no knowledge of any criminal activity relating to the adoption of baby Tiffany. They believed they were the legally adoptive parents of this little girl, but it was not a legal adoption. The infant the stasi family knew as Tiffany is now almost 16 years old, living somewhere in the midwest with her adoptive family. After it's revealed that Heather is alive and that the adoption was a complete fraud, the question becomes, should she remain with the Robinsons, her adoptive family? Or should custody be given to her biological family? We just are very excited that she is alive. Is there any plan for the blood relatives to see Tiffany at this point? Maybe the family is so petrified of losing their daughter, they don't want to let What they are feeling, I don't really care. My daughter's alive. I have a right to see her. And I want to see her.

