Trump announces SoftBank will make $100 billion investment in the US

President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that SoftBank will make a $100 billion investment in the U.S. that will create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

December 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

