Transcript for Housemates recall gruesome discovery of finding Dorothy Stratten dead

Yeah you. Ice in her car was there be. An in house and her purse was on the stairs and. You remember patty saying Sheehan arrived some time that afternoon. Stephen as a dog too which is in the backyard. Yes Donna's party. Pentagon watching television and talk. Irony here is ongoing. And nobody answering them bone yeah. And museums sit in her room. And yes he's so wearing the tight flash. Finally after many many hours. When the remains convinces the doctor to open the door. We knocked on the door had statement did not buy back dented and and and angry and not. An answer and you open the door. The first thing you see is. Paul Blaine on the carbon. But his state of whole head. Like him as head is like this thing because of the cold front of his face dangerous. Sort of against found hair. David Wells again. She's dead. He's been and not like war it was a harmony is staged or movie like man engines and vague but that's. Picturing it goes way. A mental picture that stuck in here. Forever.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.