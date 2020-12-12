Innocence Project takes up Rodney Reed's casen: Part 9

More
Attorney Quinncy McNeal said there are witnesses who can testify in Reed's defense. A woman who worked with Stacey Stites said Stites told her she was seeing Reed.
7:03 | 12/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Innocence Project takes up Rodney Reed's casen: Part 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:03","description":"Attorney Quinncy McNeal said there are witnesses who can testify in Reed's defense. A woman who worked with Stacey Stites said Stites told her she was seeing Reed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74682976","title":"Innocence Project takes up Rodney Reed's casen: Part 9","url":"/2020/video/innocence-project-takes-rodney-reeds-casen-part-74682976"}