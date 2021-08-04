Transcript for Investigators discover tape recordings crucial to breaking Gainesville murder case

During the week of the murders there was some evidence collected at this campsite in the woods and they put it into storage room. Never knowing. That among that collection of evidence was an audio tape cassette tape. Le grand Hugh comes downstairs with this boom box he says listen to this. Believe. Me ride. We listen to hold patent and ends rolling Communists saying it he talks about killing a deer how to make. Sure that the glow is fatal. Paying for the world. Straight Margaret K. It is error art earthlings do it alone. It here because you know what god and amazingly the singer pronounces his name there's. David Carroll vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.