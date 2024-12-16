Mother of American journalist kidnapped in Syria pleads for pause in Israeli strikes

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Debra Tice said her family has "credible information" that her son Austin may have been held in a prison near a bombing site.

December 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live