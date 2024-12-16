Trump's controversial health secretary pick RFK Jr. lobbies senators

Kennedy discussed his nomination on Capitol Hill on Monday after spending years questioning vaccines' safety and efficacy. President-elect Trump and Kennedy both voiced support for the polio vaccine.

December 16, 2024

