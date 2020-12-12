Jimmy Fennell admits to improper sexual activity with person in custody: Part 8

Connie Lear said Fennell raped her after police arrested her boyfriend for public intoxication. Fennell took a plea deal for a lesser charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
7:44

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jimmy Fennell admits to improper sexual activity with person in custody: Part 8

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

