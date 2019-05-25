A juror struggles with one teen's 'contradictory' confession: Part 7

Juror Victoria Bryers said she didn't believe Korey Wise had raped Trisha Meili but went along with the other jurors, and the jury convicted the teen of assault and sexual abuse.
8:56 | 05/25/19

