Transcript for How kids first discovered mysterious barrel in Bear Brook State Park

And we were kids we created a game that was basically hide and seek ways. It was a shame we don't you just drive the ball will around looking war. Kids that were hiding in the woods went and had pretty much all summer long. Once I was approached by. All one of the kids in the group that she had come upon a barrel old in the middle of the woods which was off the trail. We drove about trailer off. The trail a little bit. We sound a barrel standing up it was just a thought that the barrel it was all there. This. Slightly rusted dark blue barrel. Blue route 55 gallon steel from it's just kind of sitting out in the woods. The brother that found their home oh win over to it and tried to lift the top of the barrel. And when he did and we were hit with a smell that was absolutely putrid. One of the Brothers just pushed the barrel over. And we watch the barrels fall on its side. I do recall seeing a little bit of like grave boyish fluid who's out of the bottom of the barrel. Which I thought at the time in eleven years old was rotting. The guys jumped on my four Wheeler and we booted out of there was the last time that we that we saw the bear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.