What Trump’s sweeping policy changes on immigration could mean for the border

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ACLU lawyer and deputy director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project, Lee Gelernt, on President-elect Donald Trump’s border plans and how the ACLU is preparing for them.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live