2 women claim Gaetz paid them for sex: Attorney

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with Joel Leppard, the attorney who represents two women claiming they were paid for sexual encounters with attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live