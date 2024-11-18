Trump announces cabinet picks in record time

President-elect Donald Trump has announced a dozen cabinet nominations in a quarter of the time it’s taken some of his predecessors. Getting them confirmed will be another matter entirely.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live