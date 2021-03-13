Transcript for Killer reveals details of night of the murder, Chris Tapp is exonerated: Part 11

Our justice system lumbering, often blind, still does its best to make order out of our disordered existence. The saying is that justice delayed is justice denied, but that is not true in this case. After too many years and too many mistakes, Carol was finally going to get justice for Angie. Count one as set out in the information is the charge of murder in the first degree. How do you plead? Guilty. Tell me what you did which makes you guilty of this charge? I went over there with the intent to just rape her. I was pretty high on cocaine and alcohol. I had a pocket knife with me. I didn't mean to murder her, but I guess it happened. Had police not focused in on Ben Hobbs and Chris Tapp, they may have been able to identify Dripps as the assailant long ago. This is a 23-year case, and we're going to talk about the last year and a half and really focus on the last six months. I could see Chris Tapp right over my left shoulder, and I kept peeking back at him to see his reaction to the news. Dripps is 53 years old and has resided most recently -- The press conference was overwhelming, but it was more of the vindication of it all, because I kept telling them I didn't do it for years upon years. And it was good to be there for Carol. Her family can go to bed easier now because they actually have the true killer. There was no hatred, there was no animosity. They were happy to see me. Sorry you had to give 20 years of your life. But you gave it to Angie. When Chris walked out of prison, he was not exonerated. He was still a convicted murderer. And so, while he was physically free, he was not mentally free. I was in that courtroom. It was a miracle to finally see Chris Tapp be exonerated. I am going to grant the state's motion to dismiss both the rape conviction and the murder conviction on the basis of actual innocence of Mr. Tapp. This was a community reckoning. And it just really felt like a restorative moment. I'm just going to enjoy it every day, living the life that I should have been living for the last 22 1/2 years. Freedom! Freedom! That's what a free man looks like. The silver lining for me in this case is Carol dodge. This case begins and ends with Carol. Without Carol dodge, Angie dodge's murder would have gone off into the annals of boxes upon boxes in some basement somewhere. She is the person that you would want fighting and advocating for you in any context. Her fighting for me to help get released, the reason why I'm home today. Her quest for justice ought to give us hope about what human beings are capable of. She renews my faith in humanity and in the capacity to forgive. I love all of you dearly. Only in the mystery novel are we delivered final and unquestionable solutions. The irony is that fiction gives you a truth that reality can't deliver. Our lives are often far messier than that, but if we cannot find the truth, what is our hope for justice?

