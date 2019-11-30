Transcript for Kim Mays meets her biological family for the first time: Part 7

from mccaf. Bob mays had finally agreed to visitation, which is a big deal for the Twiggs. They have known about Kimberly for two years and now they're finally going to meet her at a miniature golf course. I remember our first visit with Kimberly. It was exciting. She got off the car and come running up to us. I felt an immediate connection with her. There's a picnic table and all the children sitting around the picnic table. This little girl in a green t-shirt was looking up at us as we were walking. It seemed like slow motion. Like TV. One foot in front of the other. My eyes were glued to this little girl. She came around and was proper and sweet and said how do you do? For an instant I thought she had the inclination to hug me so I reached out my arms and said, can I have a great big hug? She says, yes. She gave me this hug. I was at a total loss of words. It was like, Duh. I said, been a long time. She said, all my life and back. We went and played a game of golf with her. She picked up a golf ball and said, here mom, and handed me the golf ball. The children were in shock. Iris says, did you hear her? She called you ma'am. I didn't want to confuse her. I said, honey, I know you have a new step mom, if you feel more comfortable, it would be all right if you can call us mom and that's all right with us. Initially the visits were going great. They were going different places. They were all getting along. Regina and I were in touch very frequently and she would talk to me about how the visits went. Hi! We went to the bowling alley! Hi! How are you? Fine. We laughed at silly things. We just clicked. This is little Kimberly. We're a lot alike, so that's -- I believe it was just easy to have so much fun together, even though I was so many years older than her. I'm your sister. I know you are. And I'm her sister. Yep. If you think about Kimberly during those visits, it's quite possible that this was a great relief to her. If you recall that for years now, she was being kicked, beaten, told she was stupid, punished. Then just think, suddenly she was in a place with someone who she understood to be the true mother surrounded by siblings who were interested in her, who looked like her. A big family rather than just her alone with Robert mays. You can see why she'd be dancing joyfully. There was no one to stop her. There was no one to punish her. There was no one to call her names or abuse her. She could tell me anything. I could talk to her easily. She talked a lot about she didn't know what to say when she would go back. Home. Because she didn't know what would trigger him, what would get him upset. I think what happened was that the visits were going so well that Robert mays was sensing that he difference in Kimberly's attitude at home. I want to be probably a doctor. I had a sixth sense that something was going to happen. We just wouldn't be allowed to see her anymore. I said, Kim, it may work out where you can't see us anymore, but we want you to know we love and we would never give up on you. All right. Look over here! And she said, I love you too. And sure enough, that was the last time that they were together. After a half a dozen or so visits, Kim began to show some negative things. Grades began to fall. Attitude in class. All sorts of things were happening. And I called to cancel a visit. What it seems to be is that he was starting to feel that he was losing control of the situation, that Kimberly was drawn to the new family, that she was not as obedient and felt she had another place to go. We knew then we were dealing with a bad big character here and he never intended to let us continue with the visitations. There's no reason to talk to him anymore about it because he's not going to change, so that's when we went back to court. So they just filed another motion in court. They want every other weekend, every other holiday, weans in the summer. This was ridiculous. They were total strangers. Until we could get this under control in some way, it was my opinion we shouldn't have any visitations. The Twiggs and mays don't agree on much, but they agree on the idea the hospital was at fault. Both sued the hospital where their children were switched at birth and both families received settlements in excess of $6 million. Even though we settled to case against the hospital, we shouldn't be here today. Certainly if she could establish an of long relationship with them, why didn't I? The next time Regina sees Kimberly it's going to be no court and it's going to be Kimberly suing to Twiggs. To get them out of my life, I'll do everything I can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.