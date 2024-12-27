Man accused of fatally burning woman on subway is indicted in 'malicious' case: DA

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, waived his Friday appearance but must return to court on Jan. 7, when the indictment will be unsealed at his arraignment, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

December 27, 2024

