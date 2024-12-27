50 million people face severe weather nationwide

More than 50 million people are bracing for severe weather from coast to coast during one of the busiest travel periods of the holiday season.

December 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live