Kim Mays moves in with the Twiggs after 'divorcing' them: Part 9

We're all family here. Kimberly mays. Kimberly mays is suing her biological parent divorce. It was like a three-ring I wanted to courtroom stuff to stop. The Twiggs have vowed to take their case to the U.S. Supreme court. The media to stop. No comment. I just wanted everything to My name is Kim mays, and I was switched at birth. As a child, you don't realize the impact of everything. I wish I can turn back the hands of time on a lot of things, and I can't. Did Kimberly seek out this idea for divorce proceedings or did you help her with it? She came to, I believe first, my wife Darlena and then came to me. And my first reaction to Kim was that I think you really better think about this. We had heard for many, many months that Kim wanted to divorce her biological parents. At the time it was very much portrayed that this was all Kimberly's idea. At the time, the lawyer dealing with our case was like, well, you know, there is a kid. His name's Gregory K. He's divorcing his biological mother. That's an option, for you to divorce the Twiggs. And egs I was like, oh, okay. I said you must understand you don't just divorce Ernest and Regina. You divorce the entire family. She told me right then that first sitting, daddy, they're all part of it. I wanted to know about them. I wanted to know about the Twiggs. I wanted to know what my biological family was like. I made a mistake. I regret divorcing the Twiggs. At this point in Kimberly's life it was she, her father, and Darlena and they were viewed as a tight knit unit. What about Darlena? Do you feel close to her? Yes, very. She's like -- well, she is a mother to me. She treats me like a best, best friend and she treats me like a daughter. And I love her very much. And I don't know what I'd do without her. Darlena and I didn't get along too well. There were moments where we got along at times, but for the most part she was -- we always butted well, I love Darlena very much. And even though we have our rough spots, I still love her very much. At the moment that I said that, it's, like, survival mode. Had I said, no, she's not that great of a mom. We don't get along, then the courts are gonna be like, hmm, why is that? Why is that? What's going on? In a high profile custody case, the kids -- Did your dad have a temper? Did he abuse you? Oh, no, never abusive. He had a very short fuse. I would bring home an F and he'd whip me with the belt. Or he'd take an encyclopedia britannica and he'd whip me with a thick book. Kimberly did say that you had whipped her once with a belt. Do you remember doing that? I remember an instance, I think when my hand was injured, and I used belt rather than to whip my hand. If it was, it was one time, one occasion that I would have done that, and it was not -- it was a spanking. I don't even look at it as a whipping. Mrs. Twigg said that my father beat me, that he called me names, and none of that's true. He never beat me. He never called him names. He says, oh, hi, pumpkin pie. He called me, pumpkin pie, kimbo, kimberlina. And stuff like that, but -- But not stupid or -- Or idiot or dumb. He never called me that. So my father would call me stupid, he would call me an idiot, he would call me dumb. It made me feel low. That was my father figure. I looked up to him. As a child, looking through my eyes, I thought that was normal. He could have treated me different and loved me a little different. I think we all expected that Kimberly would go back to her life the way it was before, but then in a surprise move, just a few months later, she moved in with the Twiggs. After spending several days in a shelter for troubled teens, Kimberly has moved in with her biological parents. I stayed there a year and a half to two years almost. I think Regina tried hard for there to be some kind of a connection with Kim. But I think Kim resisted that. I was never close with Regina. I felt that she was smothering and overbearing. I don't really feel like I've had a mother growing up. That's where the confusion comes from. But I do know she has a good heart. It's -- she's been through a I really wasn't prepared for, like, life. I was 17 when I left. It was two weeks before my 18th birthday. I had a kid, and I married. I was young, I didn't know how to mother. Kimberly lost custody. Divorced. Went on to have five more children. It was reported in the tabloids that she was stripping to support her growing family Bob mays died in 2012. He was 65. And she's estranged from the entire family. She doesn't talk to anyone. Kimberly has had a lot of challenges in her life. She's been through one trauma after another and you just can't help but think, who would she have been if she had not gotten switched? I wish I had my life back. I don't have anyone. It's the past, and it's made me who I am today. But how did I get switched and why? Why was I switched? I wanted to know what happened. I will go to my grave convinced it was not an accident. I asked her point blank, did you switch those babies?

