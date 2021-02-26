Lori Vallow said “being a good mom is very important” during 2004 pageant

In video showing Lori Vallow at the 2004 Mrs. Texas pageant, Vallow jokingly said she is “basically a ‘ticking timebomb'” while discussing her life as a “good mom” and a "good wife and a good worker.”
0:08 | 02/26/21

Transcript for Lori Vallow said “being a good mom is very important” during 2004 pageant
Torre does not leprechaun. She's old enough to get a postage for the Texas you. Okay. Me. It was about its present yourself well I'm having talent. And she works really hard to get it perfect shaved. I don't know really what prompted her to wanna David Padgett added in a Deaver kind of an outlet and she thought that might help her marriage at the time. Laurie does have stage presence is very boys she did everything beautifully. He's all these not easy. Time the home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

