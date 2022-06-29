Martine McCutcheon shares advice 'Love Actually' co-star Alan Rickman shared with her

McCutcheon, who played Natalie in the film, said she was nervous during an early table read for the 2003 romcom when the late Rickman offered “the best advice he could have given me.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live