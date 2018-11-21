'Mary Poppins Returns' songwriters on the challenge of creating the sequel's music

More
Award-winning composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman said finding out they had been tapped for the project was "fantastic," but "then you have to write it," Wittman joked.
1:04 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Mary Poppins Returns' songwriters on the challenge of creating the sequel's music
You've just narrowed those songs those songs are worth with tunes that catchy and will crafted in our heads. It's only fitting that the two songwriters handpicked by director Rob Marshall for Mary Poppins returns are two of the biggest happenstance intent. Up for the challenge. I honestly they know what I would do mean it. And my gonna move to a high on the desert island but that moment like when they tell you the person some fantastic if it. But then you have to write it that at that so you get the job. What's your past that is the panic in the fear we are and what. Don't imagine for us sitting down to write a new Mary Poppins movies and thinking like. How that would possibly try to compare to the skies and eventually have to stop singing about that are or the fear rule in capacity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59330154,"title":"'Mary Poppins Returns' songwriters on the challenge of creating the sequel's music","duration":"1:04","description":"Award-winning composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman said finding out they had been tapped for the project was \"fantastic,\" but \"then you have to write it,\" Wittman joked.","url":"/2020/video/mary-poppins-returns-songwriters-challenge-creating-sequels-music-59330154","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.